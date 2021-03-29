Hazleton boy saves baby sister from choking using Heimlich maneuver

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A second-grader at Heights Terrace Elementary is being hailed a hero.

Eight-year-old Jaxson Dempsey saved his baby sister’s life, using a skill he learned on TV.

On Wednesday, Jaxson’s father was driving with Jaxson and 20-month-old Layla in the backseat. Jaxson heard Layla make a noise and quickly realized she was choking on a chicken nugget.

The eight-year-old sprang into action while his father tried to pull over. Without hesitation, Jaxson executed the Heimlich maneuver on the baby. He leaned her forward and used the heel of his hand to slap her back between the shoulder blades until she coughed up the nugget.

Jaxson’s father says he had no idea Jaxson knew how to do this. Jaxson says he learned the move watching an episode of Nickelodeon’s “The Substitute” where WWE superstar John Cena gave a lesson on CPR and the Heimlich.

Jaxson's parents are proud of his quick action and Jaxson says he's happy his baby sister is okay.