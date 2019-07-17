Hazleton Art League Hosts Sale

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Art lovers now have a great opportunity to buy some unique pieces.

The Hazelton Art League is hosting an art sale.

The Art League is moving to a new location in the city’s downtown and everything must go.

The huge indoor sale runs until the end of July with the proceeds going towards the moving costs.

“The sale was a necessity, just because we are moving to the new building at the beginning of next year. To be honest, we just don’t need everything so we’re trying to find a new home for everything. There’s still great quality things. It’s just a matter of more limited space and being more specific with how we use our space at the new facility,” said Ali McKittrick, Executive Director Hazleton Art League.

Culinary, pottery, stain glass and digital programs will be offered at the art leagues new center in downtown Hazleton.

They expect to be up and running in early 2020.

Learn more about the Hazleton Art League LINK