Hazleton Area School District to go to remote learning for 2 weeks

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton Area School District will return to remote learning for two weeks after an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

Eyewitness News confirmed with Superintendent Brian Uplinger that the district is going to remote learning for 14 days and all return schedules will be adjusted to meet the new targeted date of November 9th.

Monday, October 26th will be “posted only” assignments, and no “live” instruction will take place.

According to a letter from Superintendent Uplinger, all Luzerne County districts, including Hazleton, are scheduled to have a meeting with the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Hazleton district has been in direct contact with the Department of Health and Luzerne County.