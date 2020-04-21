Hazleton Area School District superintendent addresses coronavirus concerns in virtual meeting

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Virtual classrooms are the new normal but many parents say they have more questions than answers in trying to adapt to the new teaching method.

And it’s become a major issue for one large school district in our area. More than 12,000 students are attempting to finish up the school year over the web. There are some barriers for students in the classrooms and those grow with that disconnect.

The Hazleton Area School District is meeting tonight online to help address any questions students and parents have. Superintendent Brian Uplinger will even have a Spanish translator to help him get through to a vast population of his district.

“One of the biggest challenges, I’d say the biggest challenge, is making sure we’re reaching everyone. We have such a diverse population and a diverse socioeconomic background here,” Uplinger said.

Uplinger adds that the district is still trying to reach upwards of 4,000 students because of varying technologies and populations within families’ homes.

The goal is for everyone to be able to ask necessary questions that will help get them through their school year no matter what language they need the answer in.

That meeting kicks off at 6 and you can reach it through the Hazleton Area School District website.