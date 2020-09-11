Hazleton Area School District dealing with furloughs during COVID-19

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Virtual school is pushing another school district in our area to furlough a large number of employees. Among them are more than 100 teachers aides.

It’s on the table in Scranton, and now it’s official here in Hazleton. Districts that went back to school with a remote learning program, are having to leave paraprofessionals out of the equation. Eyewitness News spoke with Superintendent Brian Uplinger about district furloughs and how long they will last.

The Hazleton Area Board of Education voted to approve the furloughs of more than 200 school employees at a special board meeting Thursday night.

“It’s not something that anyone likes to do by any means. It’s not an easy decision. We deliberated. As you can tell we were out in executive session for quite some time to discuss that,” Uplinger said.

This includes paraprofessionals, cafeteria, custodial and security employees. 92 teacher’s aids were voluntary furloughs, but 30 were involuntary.

Teachers and paraprofessionals at the meeting declined to comment but Uplinger says it stems from budget shortfalls due to the pandemic. He mentioned the added cost of purchasing additional chrome books for all the students

“Because of the situation were in right now with COVID we had to take some drastic measures,” Uplinger said.

He says they will bring those employees back once they can start bringing students back into the building. Uplinger says that will likely start with special education and English Language Learners.

“They need to be here so we can take care of them a little more on site and be one on one with them to work through their courses,” Uplinger said.

He says they want to see COVID cases in Luzerne County continue to drop before they start bringing kids and employees back into the building.

Uplinger says they’re looking at plans now to slowly bring back some of their students. That process could begin within the next 45 days.