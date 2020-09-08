Hazleton Area School District begins first day of virtual classes

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Hazleton School District is starting the school year with online classes, leaving many parents faced with the challenge of making sure their children get their education while they go to work. A daycare in the Hazleton area is now offering them an option.

“I don’t know what I would have done, you know. I have to work. I have to keep going,” parent Katie Woznieki said.

And Woznieki is not alone. She shares the same concerns of many other parents. So when she heard that the Growing Years Daycare Center in Conyngham was offering a virtual classroom for students, she signed them up.

“It’s something I know my children can attend and feel safe and I as a working mother as is my husband. I know my child is getting proper guidance that he needs,” Woznieski said.





These students attend kindergarten and first grade in schools throughout the Hazleton area. They connect with their teachers all under the watchful eye of an on-site teacher.

“It’s almost the new norm for everyone. Wearing masks. It’s hard for them. I have face shields for some so kids can see their teachers and teachers can see their smiling faces,” Mary Ann Cherba, the co-owner and director at Growing Years Daycare, said.

Teacher Casey Biever helps the students navigate their classes and thinks this is a glimpse of education in the future.

“I think even if it wasn’t the pandemic I think education was moving in more technology end anyway. So, I’m glad more students are being brought into the light for that,” Biever said.

Growing Years Daycare is not alone in this effort. Eyewitness News has heard of other efforts like this in the works in other businesses across the region.

The Hazleton Area School District, like many others in our region, is starting the school year with virtual classes but may switch to a hybrid or in-person classes moving forward depending on the severity of the COVID-19 cases in the region.