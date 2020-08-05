Back To School

District By District

School Reopening Guidance

PA Department of Health Latest

Precautions On The Field

Hazleton Area School District announces plan for 2020-2021 year

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the largest districts in our area has a plan for students to return to classrooms this fall.

The Hazleton Area School District board voted unanimously 9-0 to a phased reopening. Students will begin online instruction and re-evaluate every two weeks until officials determine it is safe to bring students back.

Pre-K children will start back in the classrooms. Once it is deemed safe, it will be left up to the parents to decide if their child should go back for in-person learning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos