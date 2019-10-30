Hazleton Area school board member charged with DUI

(WBRE/WYOU) — Controversy is unfolding in a Luzerne County community as a longtime Hazleton Area school director is charged with DUI. It all has to do with a crash that police say involves 60-year-old Anthony Bonomo.

West Hazleton Police filed the charges Wednesday against Bonomo. Video taken on the night of the crash in September is all over social media. Some people have been questioning what took so long to file charges in this case.

“We heard like a loud crash, looked over and a car ran into the neighbor’s car. We’re like what’s going on?” said an eyewitness to the crash back in September.

An eyewitness to the events that night says she could not believe what was unfolding before her eyes. It was around 7 p.m. on the evening of September 10th in the 600 block of North Broad Street in West Hazleton.

“All the cops said I don’t know who this guy is. I don’t know then someone said ok it’s Tony Bonomo. I go who’s that? So I looked at the plate and he’s running for school board soon,” said the eyewitness.

Investigators say Bonomo’s SUV struck two parked vehicles. Eyewitness News spoke to two witnesses to the events that night. After our interview on camera, they asked us not to show their faces.

“They were trying to get him to calm down. He was furious about getting out of the car. They were saying why doesn’t he stop. He’s an angry drunk. He’s mad the cops were called on him,” the eyewitness said.

“The test results from the State Police Crime lab indicated he was above the legal limit,” said West Hazleton Police Department Chief Brian Buglio.

Buglio said those tests show that Bonomo’s blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

“It really didn’t take that long. This is very typical of a DUI arrest. We take people into custody for suspicion of DUI or driving under the influence of alcohol. We don’t arrest them in the spot. We need to get concrete evidence that comes from the state police crime lab. We get the lab results, that’s when we file the charges. A DUI charge typically takes a month or two,” Buglio said.

Buglio tells Eyewitness News those lab results came in just several days ago.

“There was no favoritism or there wasn’t anything to help or hurt the person involved here. We did exactly what we do and we did our jobs,” Buglio said.

Bonomo has been on the school board for 16 years and is running for re-election, but some are questioning that re-election bid in light of this crash.

“I don’t think that he should be able to run for school board at all. Especially with kids always watching, always quick to do what this person is doing. He shouldn’t run for school board,” said the eyewitness.

Eyewitness News did make contact with Anthony Bonomo. He had no comment on the investigation or the events of that night. Chief Buglio says he filed the charges Wednesday with a district judge. They include two counts of DUI as well as reckless driving.

Bonomo faces a hearing next month.