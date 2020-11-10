Hazleton Area preparing for winter sports season as COVID numbers rise

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State officials have moved more than half of the state’s counties to the substantial COVID-19 transmission list. Luzerne County was among the 38 Pennsylvania counties added to that list.

And the Department of Health is calling the 7.9 percent positivity rate concerning. It’s also concerning for athletic departments trying to prepare for winter sports.

Back in February, Hazleton Area girls basketball won the District 2 championship at the Mohegan Sun Arena. But the fate of the upcoming season rides on the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Hazleton Area athletic director says the latest report from the Department of Health is “sobering” with their first practice just around the corner.

“We can see that the numbers are spiking again which is certainly a matter of concern,” Hazleton Area Athletic Director Fred Barletta said.

Just 11 days from the first basketball practice of the season, the Department of Health reported a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. As of Monday 1,735 Pennsylvanians are hospitalized for COVID-19. 500 of them were admitted in just the last week.

In a press conference, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine pointed out the statewide positivity rate is now seven percent.

“That is one indicator how we know that the increase is not due to increased testing, it’s due to increased number of cases of COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said.

That’s something school athletic directors, like Barletta have to watch carefully, recognizing that sports played indoors in the winter could be higher risk.

“The ball is going to be cleaned during every timeout, use a different ball every quarter. As far as locker rooms and things like that, there’s going to be an awful lot less use of these things,” Barletta said.

Barletta says DOH guidelines for winter sports came out last week.

Now, they’re allowed 20 percent capacity at sporting events.

Hazleton Area High School has the largest gym in PIAA Division 2. Even with 20 percent capacity, they can still hold around 750 people.

Barletta says if numbers continue to rise, there’s a chance they’ll have to go back to no spectators. After a roller coaster of a fall athletic season, they’re prepared to make adjustments on the fly.

“My attitude has always been ‘lets give it a shot. If we see that this is not working or we have to halt it than that’s what we have to do’,” Barletta said.

Barletta says there’s still time to make changes. The first basketball game of the season is December 11th.

Hazleton Area says they will continue screening their student-athletes before every practice and game.