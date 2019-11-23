Hazleton Area High School Trims Christmas Tree

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the holidays right around the corner, a local high school held a Christmas tree trimming ceremony Friday.

The time has come for Hazleton Area High School to start decorating their Christmas tree in the front lobby. Friday, students from various classrooms helped prepare ornaments and decorations just in time for the annual tree trimming ceremony. The school’s special education students get to walk down the hall with the band playing and place the decorations on the tree.

“My kids from my math classes, we go into the classrooms and then we help them make the ornaments and today’s the day we get to put them on the tree,” math teacher Lori Nice said.

Nice says the event is an example of what school spirit is like at Hazleton Area High School.

“Everybody rallies here together to help each other out. The band, the chorus jump right in and the Spirit Club too. Everybody just has everybody’s back here and they will do anything to make an event really great,” Nice said.

Hazleton Area High School has been doing a Christmas tree trimming for the past several years and each year the turnout keeps growing.

And a turnout that goes a long way for the students.

“These kids, they don’t get to do stuff like this every day, so just to get them out of the classroom, interact with people, see the smiles on their face,” senior Matthew Fisher said.

As for the reactions from some of the special education students, the response was heart-warming.

“A student just said to me this is the best Christmas he ever had and of course when you hear something like that, everything’s worth it,” Spirit Club advisor Charisa Reggie said.

“Just to see the kids happy and working together and everyone smiling,” learning support teacher Shelly Mellon said.

Santa and the school mascot also attended the ceremony, adding to the smiles on students’ faces.

Teachers and faculty told Eyewitness News that since the ceremony is always a big hit, they want to continue the growing turnout for years to come!