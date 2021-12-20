Hawley Library vandalized

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A library in Wayne County fell victim to vandals twice in as many days.

Security footage from the Hawley Library shows the suspects. The library says on Friday three adolescents destroyed the library’s doorbell, put wet leaves in the book drop box, ruined a potted plant arrangement, spit all over the steps, and damaged a tapestry near the front door.

Then on Saturday a sign was taken from the library’s porch and stuffed into the book drop box. If you have any information on the incidents contact the library.

The library has locked the drop box for the time being. Items can be returned during library hours.