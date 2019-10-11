Having Coffee with a Congressman

(WBRE/WYOU) — If you were looking for a chance to bend the ear of your local lawmakers, Thursday was that opportunity.

Democratic Congressman Matt Cartwright held a coffee event at Cafe Rinaldi on South Main Street in Old Forge Thursday afternoon. People were encouraged to come by and talk with the Congressman about issues concerning them. Some folks took this opportunity to protest outside to make sure their voices were heard.

“He must hear how we feel. They think they have all the power but they don’t. We are a strong group and we are going to support our president to the very end,” NEPA Women for Trump member and protester Connie Kramer said.

“They have the right, and I went over and talked to them because I think if you wall yourself off, if you insulate yourself from people with a different viewpoint, you’re just going to hurt yourself,” Cartwright said.

Thursday’s gathering is part of an ongoing series of events Congressman Cartwright will hold across the eighth congressional district throughout the year.