Have a Happy and Safe Halloween

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s an exciting day for kids with their tricks and treats! But before the fun starts we have to make sure they’re safe!

Eyewitness News Reporter, Anja Whitehead talked with the Red Cross about the dos and don’ts of Halloween!

Halloween is a day filled with excitement for many kids! But it’s important that they’re safe on the street so they can have fun throughout the night.

“We don’t want any accidents out there… And most importantly, costumes you can see out of. This is a great mask but you really can’t see out of it. When you put this on, you have no visibility on either side of you” said bill Goldsworthy, Executive Director American Red Cross Northeast Pennsylvania Chapter 15.

For mother, Michelle Aseolese, the kids will only put their masks on when they get to the door for trick-or-treating. She tells Eyewitness News it’s important to keep the kids close throughout the night.

I’m going to leave the baby home and just take the younger ones. Because there are too many people over there. And just keep them close you gotta hold their hand and don’t let them go” said Aseolese.

The American Red Cross In Wilkes-Barre wants parents who are going with kids at night to have some form of light with them.

“Give them a flashlight, I even included one on the pumpkin and have one right here so you can do both, hold the pumpkin and the flashlight at the same time. There’s also reflective tape you can put on their clothing if they have a dark costume,” said Goldsworthy.

They also stress parents take a good look over the candy kids receive before letting them snack on the sweets.

“As long they’re sealed, you’re good. If you get a box and say wow this box is pretty light and then look and see there’s a piece of scotch tape on there, someone was in this box for some reason, we don’t know why. I wouldn’t use it” stressed Goldsworthy

The hope is that all will enjoy the treat of Halloween!

“Gotta have fun and enjoy the candy! It’s great for Halloween for the kids, they love it! Expressed Goldsworthy.