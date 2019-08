HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman and her pets are forced out of their home after a fire in Luzerne County.

It broke out in a mobile home on Cardinal Lane in Harveys Lake around 2:00 am.

The woman living there and her three pets were able to escape unharmed, but one pet is missing.

Harveys Lake Firefighters tell Eyewitness News they believe the fire started in a dryer.