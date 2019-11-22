Harvesting Thanks at the WB Farmers Market

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tradition that spans nearly five decades is done for another year.

Thursday marked the final day of the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market which closes for the season on the Thursday before Thanksgiving. Besides fresh produce, Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller found plenty of thankfulness on Public Square.

Angela Hosey hoped to buy some apples for sale on the final day at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market. Good news. There were apples for days.

“I’m always thankful for the farmers market,” Ms. Hosey said.

The Wyoming woman walked away with a bagful.

“This is a great way to get out in the middle of the day, have a quick break, get some great food and I so appreciate the farmers,” Ms. Hosey said.

Ms. Hosey wasn’t alone in appreciating farmers.

“These are the collard greens that we make every week,” said Melissa Rivers who owns the soul food restaurant MR Lounge in Plymouth. She stocked up one last time on fresh-from-the-farm cabbage, collard greens, and sweet potatoes. She’s especially thankful this Thanksgiving.

“My business is successful thanks to things like this. I’m able to get affordable food and quality food and organic food,” Ms. Rivers said.

When you’re talking thanks on this day on this square at this open-air market, it’s really a two-way street. 80-year-old Albert Broyan of Broyan’s Farm Market in Nescopeck has sold fruits and vegetables at this farmers market since the 1970s. He’s thankful for loyal customers and says he finds it satisfying “seeing the faces of the people that come and buy off me and they appreciate our produce.”

At Brace’s Orchard stand, ninth-generation farmer Logan Brace looked back on a good growing season with thanks. “Definitely for the harvest that we’ve had this year and I mean thankful for our customers, our following you know,” Mr. Brace said.

Harvesting a bounty of thanks including what Broyan’s Farm Market worker Samantha Stobodzian of Nescopeck said “Why am I thankful? I’m thankful for just life and family and just every day that God gives me.”

Now that’s some food for thought. This marked the 46th year of the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market.