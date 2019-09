(WBRE/WYOU) — This Friday is Friday the 13th and it will be joined by a full moon.

Since it’s the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, or the beginning of fall, it is known as the Harvest Moon. It gets its name because it provides extra light in the evenings, extending harvesting time for farmers.

The best time to get a peek of the moon is at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The last time a harvest moon fell on a Friday the 13th was October 2000.