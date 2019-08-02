Harry Potter book sells for over $34,000

(WBRE/WYOU) — An old book that cost less than $2 just pulled some magic! The first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone sold for $34,500.

But there’s a catch. This book includes two typos and one mistake. It’s one of only 500. Other first editions of the same book have gone for more.

But more than 30 grand for a book that cost a couple bucks isn’t too bad. Apparently, the book had just been sitting in a closet until its owner realized she might be able to sell it to pay for a new bathroom. She met up with a rare books expert who confirmed it was the real deal and a private collector in the U.K. snatched it.