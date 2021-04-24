Harrold’s Pharmacy hosts vaccine clinic for parents and caregivers in Wilkes-Barre Area School District

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’ve seen vaccination clinics held specifically for teachers and other school workers, but one clinic Saturday took the effort a step further.

Harrold’s Pharmacy hosted a clinic for parents and caregivers of students in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. The pharmacy began vaccinating the public in January and then in March couldn’t get vaccine because of a change in the state rollout.

But lately the supply has improved which led to Saturday’s clinic.

“I think it’s a great service and especially here in South Wilkes-Barre getting people that normally wouldn’t have access to the larger facility for vaccinations are coming here,” Harrold’s Pharmacy owner/pharmacist Bruce Lefkowitz said.

“We know not everybody is able to take off work so it’s nice to see everybody really interested in getting the vaccine and knowing this is the better choice to make right now,” Harrold’s Pharmacy pharmacist Julia Baloh said.

“We need to develop herd immunity but, you know, some of us have family members that we’d really rather not get sick and pass onto. That’s my main concern with that,” Michelle Dominick-Coffay of Plains Township said.

200 doses of the Moderna vaccine were available Saturday at the clinic in the Diamond City.