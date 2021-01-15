Harrisburg Federal Court to go remote on Inauguration Day as a precaution

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Chief United States District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania John E. Jones III announced today that the Harrisburg Federal Court building will operate remotely on Inauguration Day ahead of “increased risks of demonstrations, violence, and civil unrest in state capitals” according to a press release.
“Our federal court will continue to operate on Inauguration Day, undeterred by threats of unrest and violence. But I will not put our judges and staff at risk of harm, and so we will operate remotely, which we have learned to do quite well during the COVID pandemic. Although we will not be present in the Ronald Reagan federal building, there will be a significant law enforcement contingent on duty to protect it. I caution anyone with bad intentions that should they engage in any acts of vandalism or violence involving the federal judiciary or its facilities, they will be swiftly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”Chief United States District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania John E. Jones III