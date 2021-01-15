Harrisburg Federal Court to go remote on Inauguration Day as a precaution

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

National Guard troops move along the National Mall the day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Thousands of National Guard troops have been activated to protect the nation’s capital against threats surrounding President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and to prevent a repeat of last week’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Chief United States District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania John E. Jones III announced today that the Harrisburg Federal Court building will operate remotely on Inauguration Day ahead of “increased risks of demonstrations, violence, and civil unrest in state capitals” according to a press release.

“Our federal court will continue to operate on Inauguration Day, undeterred by threats of unrest and violence. But I will not put our judges and staff at risk of harm, and so we will operate remotely, which we have learned to do quite well during the COVID pandemic. Although we will not be present in the Ronald Reagan federal building, there will be a significant law enforcement contingent on duty to protect it. I caution anyone with bad intentions that should they engage in any acts of vandalism or violence involving the federal judiciary or its facilities, they will be swiftly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Chief United States District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania John E. Jones III

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos