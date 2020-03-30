Hardware stores considered ‘essential’

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Each day more businesses have to close due to the coronavirus crisis.

There’s one store in Columbia County that still remains open with essential items.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many non-essential stores have had to close, but there’s still ones that are open that are considered ‘essential’ like one hardware store. The doors are still open to customers at Renco Hardware Store in Scott Township. Store manager Brian Broadt tells Eyewitness News that since they sell certain items needed for homes, they are still allowed to be open.

“We do have people coming out for essential things: plumbing and heating, electrical things, cleaning supplies, things of that nature,” Broadt said.

Broadt says he’s noticed an uptick in the sale of one item in particular.

“There’s a lot of people that have been getting paint, so since they’re inside, they want to paint these rooms or do things like that. That’s probably been the biggest thing, is paint,” Broadt said.

Employees are also doing their part to keep customers safe by limiting extra steps at the counter.

“We’ve been trying to keep up with cleaning off everything as best we can, the counters and so forth. We are not requiring any signatures on the credit card sales anymore, so it’s like one less thing to handle,” Broadt said.

And if you don’t feel comfortable entering the store, Renco is more than happy to bring your items to you.

“We have some customers that don’t feel comfortable maybe coming in, so we’ve been taking things to their car. They pay for it with a credit card over the phone, take that to their car,” Broadt said.

Broadt tells Eyewitness News they still have plans to stay open for as long as they can unless there are any changes within the next few weeks. That way they can still continue to supply for their customers that shop there.

Renco Ace Hardware has reduced their hours. The store now closes each day at 5 p.m.