EASTON, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Happy National Crayon Day!

The Crayola Experience in Easton, Northampton County is giving away 1 million crayons in celebration of National Crayon Day. The fun started today in a giveaway through Crayola Experience Easton.

Lucky participants hand-picked their choice of 32 crayons from a 40-foot by 8-foot-wall holding nearly half a million crayons in 74 different colors.

The fun continues over the next several weeks and you can sign up on their website.