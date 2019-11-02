Happy Halloween! A Day Late but Still a lot of Fun

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Halloween spirit was alive and well after a very blustery Halloween night

On Friday, lots of ghouls and goblins were out haunting Public Square In Downtown Wilkes-Barre Friday night.

The festivities were postponed last night due to the weather…

Area businesses and police officers handed out goodies to the youngsters.

“I love how the community supports this, that’s huge, especially for kind of an urban environment where everyone comes together. That means a lot. And it’s really great to see all folks from all walks of life come together, celebrate a holiday as a town. It’s really cool,” said Debbie Scheibler.

“I’m just here to Trick or Treat and you know to have a good time with my many family” said Dave Santiago.

The City of Wilkes-Barre, Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, and Diamond City Partnership hosted the event