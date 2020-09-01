Hanover Township woman charged after stealing thousands from deceased

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Hanover Township woman was charged and released on bail after being accused of withdrawing thousands of dollars from a deceased persons account.

Police say Debora Longfoot, 63, withdrew over $7,000 from a bank account belonging to her deceased boyfriend, Gary Moser back in July. The theft was reported by Moser’s children who say that while Longfoot was Moser’s long-time caretaker, their father did not have a last will and testament that would allow Longfoot to access his money after his death.

According to an affidavit, Moser’s daughter, Bobbie Jo Bindics reported that during her father’s final days, Longfoot told her that she had Power of Attorney paperwork drawn up and notarized but never showed it to her.

During the investigation, police responded to M&T Bank where they spoke to a branch manger. They say they were told Longfoot had come to the bank on July 20 with a Power of Attorney for Moser’s account. She was informed by the manager that Moser’s family had already contacted the bank about his death and that she was not able to access the account.

After Bindics was sworn in as the executor of Moser’s estate, she found a number of unauthorized ATM withdrawals from the bank account beginning on July 17, the day Moser died, and happening nearly every day through July 22. On July 23, a cash withdrawal was rejected. These withdrawals totaled $7,275 and nearly all of them were for $1,000 at a time, the maximum allowed.

Longfoot was arraigned by a Hanover Township district judge, on three felony charges. Longfoot was charged with access device fraud, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 9 at the Luzerne County Central Court.