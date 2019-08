(WBRE/WYOU) — Crews have repaired a 10-inch water main break near Wilkes-Barre.

The repairs came after the line snapped at West Saint Mary’s Road and the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township. The water main is very near a gas line which had to be shut down as a precaution during the repair project.

Crews will work on fixing Saint Mary’s Road Saturday. The road will remain closed until Monday.