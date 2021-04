LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school district is headed back to virtual status while it battles COVID-19.

Hanover Area School District posted to its Facebook page Monday they will go back to remote learning for the rest of this week due to a COVID outbreak. The district says it is monitoring the situation, and may choose to continue with virtual learning next week.

They expect parents and staff to be notified by the end of this week.