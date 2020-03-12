Hanover Area School District bans three students over possible coronavirus exposure concerns

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hanover Area School District has banned three students from attending the high school for 14 days because of concerns over possible coronavirus exposure.

School district officials say two of the students had just returned from a trip to Puerto Rico and another student visited an area of New York City that is known to have coronavirus cases. The superintendent says this is all part of an effort to be proactive.

“All of these students were never students that were here in our building but this is precautionary measures heightened above CDC regulations,” Superintendent Nathan Barrett said.

Hanover Area joins a growing number of school districts that are implementing policies aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.