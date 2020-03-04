Hanover Area Middle School student recognized for helping fellow student

HANOVER, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hanover Area Middle School student is being recognized for helping a fellow classmate in need without begin asked to do it.

A.J. Verga took a new student on a tour last week and found out they didn’t have any school supplies. As a result, A.J. brought in some supplies to help the student.

Word of the good deed made its way around the school staff and A.J. was honored for the random act of kindness.

“It was a little nerve-wracking at first because I thought for sure I was in trouble for something. All of a sudden I come here and see the news crew. It’s obviously something good if I’m on the news for it,” Verga said.

Hanover Area will have an internal story about positive actions within the district about A.J.’s good deed.