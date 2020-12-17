Hallstead residents begin digging out after storm

HALLSTEAD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents have been working all morning to remove nearly two feet of snow that fell across the area.

Cars were buried with snow from the top and all around the sides. Approximate measurements showed between 20 and 22 inches in total.

Residents say they are used to the snow, but Wednesday’s total is a little much. Interstate 81 was in good shape, just wet. Roads in Hallstead were being plowed but were very slick.

