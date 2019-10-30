Halloween Weather Update: What You Need To Know

WBRE/WYOU-TV For one of the busiest outdoors evenings of the month, the weather isn’t looking to be cooperative for your Trick-or-Treat plans…

Here is a closer look of what Your Eyewitness Weather Team is tracking just in time for Halloween:

WHAT: A strong low-pressure system will be moving through our region along with a cold front. Combined with above-average temperatures and higher than normal dew points (more moisture in the atmosphere), a big rainmaker is shaping up.

WHEN: Scattered showers likely during the morning hours out ahead of a warm front. These should be relatively light and off and on. More widespread periods of rain develop during lunchtime, locally heavy at times. Another line of showers (and even thunderstorms) develops during the evening.

IMPACTS: Heavy rainfall is one of the biggest concerns with the impending area of low pressure. One of our computer models (see image below) is indicating many areas seeing 1-2″. Although, some areas could locally see near or more than 3″. **It is important to not take the exact value of rainfall from the map, but to get a general idea of how much rain we could be talking about.

Because of heavy rainfall, the risk for localized flash flooding is another threat. A lot of trees are beginning to drop their leaves, which eventually helps to clog drainage systems. Areas of poor drainage have the highest threat of seeing flooded roadways.

To breakdown tomorrow’s rain, here is a look of some of our latest Futurecast models. Tomorrow morning, scattered showers continue for the morning commute, so allow yourself a few extra minutes before hitting the highways!

By noon, more widespread showers and periods of rain overspread our region. You can see models are indicating heavy rainfall, depicted by the orange and red colors. These rain bands will continue to move North and East during the afternoon.

The evening commute will be slow in areas with heavy rain. The line of showers and thunderstorms from the cold front move through during the evening. Some of these storms could be a little on the stronger side, so keep checking back for updates!

We will continue to track this storm for you, so stay tuned with Your Eyewitness Weather Team for the latest. Also, you can always download the Eyewitness Weather App for the latest weather alerts and to have interactive radar on your devices.