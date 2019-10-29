Halloween spirit spread on social media

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Halloween spirit is reaching a fevered pitch throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

So many homes and communities are decorated for the occasion. As Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller shows us, a local woman is sharing her enthusiasm for the holiday with the help of a plastic skeleton and social media.

It’s scary good at Jessica Howell’s home both outside — and in. “Definitely my favorite one is the Titanic one,” as she pointed out two ceramic skeletons striking that “King of the World” pose from the 1990s movie.

She’s decorated her home for Halloween with skeletons of all shapes and sizes. “Obsessed would probably be the best word,” she said. This Halloween she decided to try something new.

“I started dressing skeletons up and moving them around various spots and doing everyday activities with them. And it kind of took off. It was a hit. People like it.”

All month long, Jessica starts the day by grabbing her phone and posting a photo on Facebook of her plastic, bony friend she named Skelly. She includes a message with each photo. One says, ‘Rolling into the weekend with a clean ride. Gotta stay fresh to death.’ Another shows Skelly as a mechanic with the line ‘Everybody’s working for the weekend.’ And there’s one with Skelly at a nail salon with the message ‘Trick or Treat yo self.’

“It’s very hard to kind of come up with a witty comment every day for a certain day,” she said.

She’s posted them from places near — like in her kitchen — and far with one showing Skelly in Salem, Massachusetts.

Even though most of Jessica’s Halloween posts are just for laughs, there’s one in particular that’s poignant. It includes a little girl who’s been battling cancer for nearly a year. 3-year-old Vivian is the daughter of a friend. Jessica invited the toddler over for one of her special Halloween posts.

“She was super cute. And then in the photo, she held the skeleton’s hand. It melted my heart.” Another reason a skeleton and Jessica’s Facebook page are putting the happy in Happy Halloween.

Jessica said she’s has something special in mind for her Halloween Facebook post and will probably do a bonus one the day after.