Halloween Safety Reminders from Pennsylvania State Police

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania State Police checking in with some Halloween Safety Tips.

With Halloween fast approaching, young children, will be heading out across neighborhoods in Pennsylvania, to trick or treat, dressed as their favorite character. The Pennsylvania State Police offer the following tips to stay safe this Halloween.

Plan your route in advance. To ensure that it is safe and not too long. The length of your route should vary depending on the age of your children. It will prevent anyone from getting lost if someone gets separated from the rest of the family.

Inspect all candy before it’s consumed. Any candy that appears to have been tampered with should be immediately thrown out. All candy should be in its original wrapper for the safety of your children. This also gives parents an opportunity to check for possible choking hazards.

You can never have too much light. A flashlight will prevent a group from splitting up and avoid injuries. Reflective tape can also be added to costumes, treat bags, and coats to make kids clearly visible to drivers. You should be able to see everyone and everything, and everyone else should be able to see you.

Masks may look nice, but they can be dangerous. Many costumes come with masks, but the reality is that they can affect both your child’s vision and breathing. A safer alternative is to use non-toxic face paint to create a spooky mask.

Everyone should wear comfortable shoes.

Choose routes with sidewalks. If possible, it is always best to try to stay on sidewalks and only cross the street at designated and well-lit areas.

Always stay in groups. Older children may want to separate themselves from their parents and younger siblings, but there is strength in numbers. Only allow an older

child to go trick or treating without you if he or she is with a trusted group of friends that will obey all safety rules.

Never enter a stranger’s home. Reiterate rules regarding strangers to your children. Set a good example by being polite to the neighbors, but never entering their homes. You should also stress to your children that they may only go up to houses that have their lights on.

Keep Halloween costumes safe. Make sure that costumes are an appropriate length to avoid tripping. Keep accessories safe as well. Any knives, swords, guns, wands, or other props should be made of a flexible and soft rubber that will not hurt anyone.

Avoid luminaries or candles. Decorations may look festive, but even a jack-o-lantern can cause a costume to catch on fire. Costumes should always be made from flame-resistant materials, and it’s best to avoid flammable hair sprays.

TIPS FOR MOTORISTS:

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

Get rid of any distractions – like your phone – in your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

Turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Be especially alert for kids during those hours.