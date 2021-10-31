Halloween car show in Carbondale benefits Toys for Tots

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many got into the Halloween spirit in Lackawanna County by decorating their vehicles.

The Halloween Car Show at the Anthracite Hotel in Carbondale brought dozens out with their cars decorated with everything spooky from pumpkins and ghouls to Pennywise and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The event not only supplied candy and got everyone in the Halloween spirit, but also benefitted Toys for Tots and Angel Trees.

“We love doing everything for the kids, anything that puts a smile on the kids’ faces. And it’s a fun event, we just go all out,” Chelsea Zongilla of Jermyn said.

The event was put on by Coal Crackers Cruisers, who also hold other benefits like this throughout the year. You can find more information from their Facebook page.