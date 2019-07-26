Keep WBRE!

Hall of Famer visits Historic Bowman Field

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Montoursville native Mike Mussina was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and last night he paid a visit to Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

Mussina was honored ahead of the Williamsport Crosscutters game. One thousand of those fans received a bobblehead of ‘Moose’ in his Hall of Fame uniform.

Following his festivities on the field, Mussina met with many of his fans throughout the night, signing autographs and helping to raise money for the Lycoming County Special Olympics and K’s for Cancer.

