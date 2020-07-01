Halcovage steps down as Chair of Schuylkill County Board of Commissioners

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After a Schuylkill County Commissioner stepped down as the chair of the Board of Commissioners, another county official says the sexual harassment accusations against him are not being treated seriously enough.

Eyewitness News told you earlier Wednesday, George Halcovage stepped down as chair, but says he will remain on the board. Eyewitness News spoke with the Clerk of Courts, who says she was not satisfied with the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting.

The Schuylkill County Republican Committee now calling for Commissioner George Halcovage to resign, both as commissioner and as Delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Wednesday evening, the committee released a statement saying, “Schuylkill County deserves to have representation both in the courthouse and at our party’s convention that is not tainted by allegations of misconduct.”

“I want to continue to serve the county. People have asked about the resignation. I will not resign but I did step aside while this investigation is being done,” Halcovage said.

Clerk of Courts, Maria Casey, says Wednesday, Gary Hess was the only commissioner who asked Halcovage to resign. She worries the accountability will stop there.

“This litigation by these women winds through for a while for six months or a year, they settle with them, with taxpayer dollars, it will be a confidential settlement, they cannot divulge it and he stays in, and that’s unacceptable,” Casey said.

Casey says four victims filed complaints against the commissioner. They work in the Schuylkill County Courthouse. She says they’re afraid to come to work as Halcovage is still allowed in the courthouse daily. Casey says she asked commissioners to bar him from the courthouse and all county facilities, but her request was ignored.

“He’s now back on the prowl at the courthouse. Will there be new victims?” said Casey.

Casey says she believes the allegations against Halcovage should be made public with victims names redacted. She says she’s requesting the full report from the solicitor’s office under the Pennsylvania Right to Know Act.

“Nothing I’ve ever done in this building has ever affected the operations and professional running of this county,” Halcovage said.

Casey says it is an extremely difficult process to remove a county commissioner without a majority rule for resignation. She believes current laws do not hold public officials to the same standard as their constituents. Halcovage says he voted to appoint Commissioner Barron Hetherington as the new chair.