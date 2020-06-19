Hair salons are back in business, not a second too soon

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Luzerne county goes into the green phase of the governor’s reopening plan and it’s a long-awaited day for those in need of a visit to the barber or salon.

An excited silence heading up to 12:01 and as the clock rolled over, doors opened and business began. Loyal customers at the front of the line.

“I’ve been coming to him for almost 40 years now,” said Karen Jospeh, who was the first customer back in the salon just after midnight.

A running joke of who will be first at midnight turning into the business plan for day one in the green phase of reopening. Booked from midnight almost completely through 3 p.M. A tiring prospect, but great for getting back in business.

“It’s been tough. It was something none of us ever expected,” said owner of the hair color studio, bob Licata. “I didn’t know what the next day was going to bring.”

behind on rent and eager to get staff back in, the announcement that Luzerne county going green? Life-changing.

“Once we heard? It was like, ‘ok, let’s do this!’,” he said. “But then it was like ‘how do we do this?'”

The entire salon prepped for masks, social distancing and a litany of CDC guidelines.

“There’s a lot of little extra things that we have to do to maintain everybody’s safety,” Licata added.

Don Strasburger getting his first trim in four months — not in total agreement with shutdown orders but playing by the rules. He knows things like ‘a little off the top’ aren’t to be taken for granted.

“I do think it gave a lot of us a chance to reflect on different things in our lives,” he said. “but going forward it’s going to be nice to start getting back to normal as well.”

Early birds getting the worm, a trim and some color, eager to show off a sign of hope to come.

“I can’t wait for tomorrow,” said Joseph. “I might just go out and drive around or go to the bank and do stuff so people can see me.”