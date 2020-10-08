Guthrie announces visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 spike

SAYRE, Pa. – Guthrie has re-implemented visitor restrictions at their facilities due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. The visitor restrictions will begin Friday, Oct. 9.

Hospital visitation is permitted as follows:

Emergency departments – one visitor

Obstetrics patients – one support person and the patient’s doula

Pediatrics – one parent or legal guardian at a time (two parents/guardians may alternate)

Patients at end-of-life – up to two visitors

Surgical/procedural outpatient – one visitor to accompany patient, receive discharge instructions and transport patient home

The following visitors will not be allowed:

Visitors for in-patients, including COVID-19 positive patients and suspected cases of COVID-19

Persons with fever or other cold/flu-like symptoms

Minors under the age of 18 (except in rare situations, approved in advance)

Persons over the age of 70 with chronic conditions

Visitation may be restricted for certain patient populations/areas based on identified risks.

Special situations where a visitor is permitted include (but are not limited to) patients with an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability, communication barrier, or behavioral concerns, a significant change in patient condition, or a request for clergy or chaplain.

Extenuating circumstances within skilled nursing units and long-term care facilities will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Guthrie Medical Group – Visitor attendance at visits is discouraged. Exceptions include visits for children or elderly, those who need assistance to walk or understand the physician’s instruction or who have cognitive or sensory limitations.

These restrictions will be re-evaluated after January 1, 2021.