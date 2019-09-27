Gun Law Debate

(WBRE/WYOU) — For months now, gun safety advocates have been calling for the passage of a red flag law here in Pennsylvania.

House Bill 1835 would require involuntary mental health patients to give up guns within 48 hours of being discharged, instead of 60 days. It would allow family members to petition a judge to temporarily remove someone’s firearms, if they’re deemed a risk to themselves or others. House judiciary chair Rob Kauffman says his bill is a better alternative to red flag laws.

“That’s a process that makes sure people get treatment and they relinquish their firearms. When you talk red flag, there’s no treatment involved. It’s just about taking folks’ guns out of their hands,” Kauffman said.

Other bills passed out of committee this week included a controversial bill allowing groups to sue local governments that pass gun ordinances stricter than the state law.