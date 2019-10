(WBRE/WYOU) — TSA officers say they stopped a Florida man with a loaded pistol and six bullets in his carry-on bag at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Monday.

They confiscated a .380-caliber handgun. A TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint x-ray machine. The Avoca Police then confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning.

This was the fourth gun confiscated at the airport checkpoint this year.