(WBRE/WYOU) — A New York State man pleads guilty to a massive Ponzi scheme, with some of the victims here in Pennsylvania.

Perry Santillo pleaded guilty to mail fraud. Prosecutors say he bilked investors out of nearly $71 million. Santillo and others working with him operated several businesses like a Ponzi scheme by issuing promissory notes. Investigators say he has victims across the country.

Santillo is now facing up to 20 years in prison.