Guidance updates to U.S. port cruises

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Americans hoping to set sail on a cruise vacation from a U.S. port are now one step closer.

The CDC has issued new guidelines to help the ships get sailing again in U.S. waters. New guidelines include daily reporting of COVID-19 cases, and routine testing of all crew.

The next step includes practice voyages to allow crews to test out new restrictions on volunteers. The CDC shut down the cruise industry a year ago due to the pandemic.

The industry has been calling for ships to start cruising again in July, but the CDC has not said when it will allow cruises to resume.