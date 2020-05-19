Growing a victory garden in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Luzerne County non-profit is watching as one of their projects blossoms, especially with the effects of the coronavirus.

Birds chirping, bees buzzing. All is calm and peaceful at the West Pittston Tomorrow Community Garden. The non-profit group has been making a difference in the community for almost a decade since the devastating flood of 2011.

“West Pittston Tomorrow, we were formed in 2011 after the flooding to help do better things in the town. We saw these open lots and said ‘we should really try to do something better with this’ and we got the idea of doing the community garden,” John Ochman, West Pittston Tomorrow Community Garden Helps Manager, said.

Ochman says more and more people from the community have since joined the garden from its opening date back in 2017. But now with COVID-19, there has been a greater request to join.

“This year we’ve been getting a lot of interest, more interest than normal in the garden, because everybody wants to plant a victory garden,” Ochman said.

Ochman says with food concerns due to COVID-19, people are wanting to grow their own fruits and vegetables. While their plots have been filling up quickly, there are still some small, medium, and large ones to purchase.

The West Pittston Tomorrow Community Garden has dedicated a plot of land for a pumpkin patch that will be ready for the fall.

And with Luzerne County still under the red phase, Ochman says to still maintain a six-foot distance from other gardeners.

“A lot of people are worried about coming over, working on the garden. We’ve had a lot of questions about that. But I think as long as you maintain social distancing, you certainly can do that here in the garden here. You’ve got enough space,” Ochman said.

Enough space to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.

“It’s an opportunity to be outside, to be back to nature, to grow your own food, and also an opportunity to meet your neighbors,” Ochman said.

The West Pittston Tomorrow Group has also worked on other projects such as hanging up Hometown Hero banners and cleaning up landscapes along the Susquehanna River.

If you would like to buy a plot or have questions, you can contact Ochman at WPTomorrowGarden@gmail.com.