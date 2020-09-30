Group opposes a Supreme Court nomination

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The group, Action Together NEPA, protested outside Senator Pat Toomey’s Wilkes-Barre office Tuesday evening, urging the senator not to confirm a Supreme Court nominee before the inauguration.

The group claims Toomey went back on his word. In 2016 he opposed moving forward with the Supreme Court confirmation process for Judge Merrick Garland. But Toomey claims this year, circumstances are different, saying in a statement: “while there is a presidential election this year, the white house and the senate are currently both controlled by the same party. The senate’s historical practice has been to fill supreme court vacancies in these circumstances.”

Protesters say the decision is rushed and they’re concerned for the future of healthcare, LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights.

“We’ve come so far as females in this country and there’s no reason why all of that should be erased by a rash decision before a presidential election,” outreach and membership coordinator Alicia Duque said.

Some of the protestors held signs referencing the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.