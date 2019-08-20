Group home worker arrested for indecent assault

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man turns himself in after police say he had inappropriate contact with an intellectually disabled man while working at a group home.

Police say William Hontz, 38, of Pittston, had inappropriate contact with a resident of a group home he was working at. Investigators say Hontz admitted to engaging in inappropriate behavior with a client of the group home online, and to having inappropriate contact with the patient.

Hontz has been charged with Indecent Assault. He has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.