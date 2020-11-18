Group aims to help community during pandemic

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A grassroots Facebook group is evolving as it helps the community during the pandemic.

Luzerne County COVID-19 Neighbor Assistance launched a coat drive for kids this holiday season after earlier spearheading food drives and financial aid for those in need.

Founder Kim Kotyk and her husband, David, have looked to the community for financial donations to purchase new coats from toddlers to teens.

In just one week, the group has been able to obtain some 150 coats with a goal of hundreds more.

The Kotyks credit public generosity and resourcefulness with getting the coat drive off to a successful start but need more help.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

