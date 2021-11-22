Groundbreaking ceremony held for Children’s Service Center in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are important new developments today to help people with mental health issues.

There was a groundbreaking Monday for the Children’s Service Center in Wilkes-Barre this morning. The $5.5 million expansion project will help serve adults and children in need of behavioral health or primary care.

They say the new facility is needed to help with the immense growth in the number of people who need their services.

“The real need is we’ve become a certified community behavioral health clinic, a CCBHC, and with that there’s a lot of growth. 28 new positions, we need space for these staff,” Children’s Service Center president/CEO Michael Hopkins said.

The six-to-seven-month project is expected to be completed by next June or July.