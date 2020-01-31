Ground broken on new counseling center

(WBRE/WYOU) — Ground was broken on a new site to promote wellness and recovery.

The site, located in South Scranton, will help the Scranton Counseling Center better serve the community. SCC is NEPA’s largest comprehensive community behavioral health provider. The center has been serving the community since 1949 and is a private, non-profit corporation. They are hoping the new space could have multiple uses for people to choose.

“We are also going to have a pharmacy in the building, and we are going to have a medical clinic in the building, integrating physical health and behavioral health so we will try to make it more or less a one stop that people can come if they so choose,” Dr. Edward Heffron, President/CEO of Scranton Counseling Center, said.

Development is expected to take up to 10 months. They are hoping for a ribbon-cutting in October before they start transitioning from their current space to the new one.