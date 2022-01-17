Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees raises over $52K for local organizations

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A contest involving Christmas trees has raised over $52,000 for local and regional organizations.

The participants of the 2021 Grotto Pizza Annual Parade of Trees have raised $52,480 in donations. Officials say that is 13 percent more than the previous year. The final number includes a $25,000 donation from the Joseph and Erma Pagliante Charitable Foundation.

According to a press release, the event is for local businesses to decorate Christmas trees in support of the charity of their choice. The trees were on display inside the main dining room at Grotto Pizza at Harveys Lake during the holidays.

Those who visited the restaurant could vote for their favorite trees through monetary donations. The trees that received the most votes got to split a prize pool.

For this year’s parade, First Place went to Reilly Finishing Technologies, raising $7,795 for Candy’s Place.

Second Place was awarded to The Medicine Shoppe of Wilkes-Barre, whose tree raised $5,841 for the Medical Oncology Prescription Fund.

And in Third Place was Alloy Wheels who raised $5,400 for Peggy’s Pathways.

The 2021 Parade of Trees marks 26 years the annual event has occurred and it featured 28 participating businesses and charities.