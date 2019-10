SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A groom accused of sexually assaulting a bridesmaid was charged today in Monroe County.

Daniel Carney of Stroudsburg was arraigned on charges he sexually assaulted the woman at the Shawnee Inn in August.

According to court papers, Carney pulled the victim into the men’s locker room and assaulted her. The bride allegedly walked in on it happening.

Carney is charged with involuntary deviant sexual assault and other crimes.