Groom Accused of Assaulting Bridesmaid in Court

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Stroudsburg groom who made national headlines after being accused of sexually assaulting a bridesmaid in his wedding party — appeared in court Wednesday morning.

New charges were brought against Daniel Carney.

He’s now facing charges of attempted rape, attempted sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. Police say the incident happened at the “Shawnee Inn” in August — just two days before he got married. Court papers say Carney assaulted the woman in the men’s locker room. Carney’s then-fiancée” allegedly walked-in on Carney and the bridesmaid.

Two days late the wedding went-on as planned.