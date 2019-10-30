Groom Accused of Assaulting Bridesmaid in Court

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Stroudsburg groom who made national headlines after being accused of sexually assaulting a bridesmaid in his wedding party — appeared in court Wednesday morning.

New charges were brought against Daniel Carney.

 He’s now facing charges of attempted rape, attempted sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. Police say the incident happened at the “Shawnee Inn” in August — just two days before he got married. Court papers say Carney assaulted the woman in the men’s locker room. Carney’s then-fiancée” allegedly walked-in on Carney and the bridesmaid.

Two days late the wedding went-on as planned.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos