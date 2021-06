SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township is now at full capacity.

The shelter will not be scheduling any further appointments due to reaching double capacity for cats and kittens and all of their dog cages being full.

They say not to pick up any stray animals or pets from family or friends without a plan. All the resources they normally offer to the public as a back-up are full as well.